Jalen Ramsey had a sensational rookie year for the Jacksonville Jaguars — it wasn’t Defensive Rookie of the Year worthy, but he earned the right to be in the conversation with players like Joey Bosa and Deion Jones.

And the cherry on top of his rookie campaign came in Week 16 at home against the Tennessee Titans where he had four defended passes, four tackles, and clinched the game for the Jaguars with a pick-six interception from 31 yards out with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter.

It earned Ramsey a 99.6 overall rating — the second-highest of any individual performance in 2016, just 0.3 points lower than Brent Grimes against the Carolina Panthers.

The @TBBuccaneers very own Brent Grimes finished the season with the highest graded game by a CB in 2016. pic.twitter.com/1kdkbdP2lg — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 29, 2017

The Jaguars now have a trio of cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, and Aaron Colvin — a great trio and arguably the best tandem of the top two cornerbacks in the league.

It’s surprising that Ramsey didn’t get more Pro Bowl love in a season in which he was undeniably a great shut down corner on the outside, but hopefully having Bouye opposite him will mean more passes thrown his way and more opportunity to show the kind of production that wins that kind of recognition.