Jaguars win preseason finale 13-7 over Falcons

The final preseason game doesn't mean much to some fans. However, for many of the players playing in this game tonight, it may be the last chance they get to play football. Jobs are on the line, not only for spots on the Jaguars, but for spots on other NFL teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars headed north to play the Atlanta Falcons in their shiny new stadium tonight, to cap off the preseason.

Both teams would start out with uninspiring drives that ended in punts. The Jaguars would finally get things going however, as they got down to the Falcons 4 yard line. The drive wouldn't end well though, as Brandon Allen would throw an interception to Blidi Wreh-Wilson on 1st and goal.

After a Falcons three-and-out, the Jaguars would get to ball back, except this drive would end in a different result. Allen would throw a beauty of a pass down the field to Dede Westbrook, who took it to the house for a 43-yard touchdown. Jason Myers would make the extra point, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

After another good defensive series for the Jaguars defense, the offense would take over again, hoping for the same result as their last drive. Unfortunately, the impressive drive up would end on a sour note, as Allen was once again intercepted, this time by Jermaine Grace.

The Falcons would finally be able to move the ball on their next drive, gaining their way to the Jaguars 27 yard line. Matt Simms would be sacked twice, once by Johnathan Woodard, and once by P.J. Davis, moving the Falcons out of field goal range.

With just over two minutes to go, the Jaguars would drive down the field yet again. Highlighted by a 43-yard pass from Allen to Westbrook, the Jaguars were set up once again in position to score. Mistakes would bite Allen once again, as a tipped pass would be intercepted by Sharrod Neasman in the end-zone, resulting in a touchback.

With 30 seconds to go in the half, the Falcons would make one last push down the field for some points. Their drive would end in a missed 57-yard field goal by Mike Meyer, as the Jaguars would take a 7-0 lead into halftime.

After a three-and-out by Atlanta to begin the 2nd half, the Jaguars would put points on the board for only the second time of the night, this time coming on a field goal. Myers 56 yard field goal would extend the Jaguars lead to 10-0.

The Jaguars defense would once again force the Falcons into a three-and-out, as the Jaguars would take over at their own 25-yard line.

Allen would lead the team down to the Falcons' 18-yards line, but the drive would be stalled, as the Jaguars would once again settle for a field goal. Myers would make the 36-yard kick, notching the score at 13-0.

The Falcons would finally show some life, as Simms would throw a deep ball brought it by Marvin Hall for 65 yards. Two plays later, running back Jhurell Pressley would fumble, but it would be recovered by the Falcons for a touchdown. With the touchdown, the Falcons would cut the lead to 13-7.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tracy Howard would intercept a deep pass from Alek Torgensen, resulting in a touchback.

That would be the Falcons last true chance to come back, as the game would end with a score of 13-7.

With the victory over the Falcons, the Jaguars preseason record would finish at 2-2.

The Jaguars face the Houston Texans in the season opener next Sunday.

Strap in your seat belts, folks: the regular season is almost here!