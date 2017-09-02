Jacksonville Jaguars cut roster down to 75 - FirstCoastNews.com

The Jaguars purged the team's roster to get closer to the league's 53-man limit Friday. The Jaguars waived 12 players, including cornerback Charles James, running back Jonathan Grimes and rookie linebacker P.J. Davis. The team also placed tight end Mychal Rivera and safety Jeron Johnson on season-ending injured reserve. Neither player is eligible for a return designation.

What should the Jacksonville Jaguars do about Allen Hurns? - BigCatCountry.com

Allen Hurns has been the subject of trade rumors this training camp, especially since his healthy scratch from the second preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Somehow, Hurns has gone from an undrafted free agent, who signed a four-year, $40 million dollar contract with the team, to no less than a year later, being subject of trade rumors. While Hurns is coming off a season plagued with injury, I find it rather strange that some people are eager to see him out the door.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ early schedule will test them in 2017 - BlackAndTeal.com

This year the Jags schedule is full of difficult opponents. Making the most of this early three game stretch to start the season will help indicate several things. First the two games against division opponents will show if the Jags are ready to compete in the division. Second, the Baltimore Ravens will test the talent and focus of teams the team heads to London.