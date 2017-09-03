As a franchise without a franchise quarterback, many Jacksonville Jaguars fans are wont to turn over all stones looking for one. And the draft always offers fans the hope that maybe, just maybe, their issues at quarterback will be resolved. So let's take a look at an exhaustive amount of quarterbacks and how they perform on manageable third downs, interception percentage, first downs, and (lastly) in the red zone.

Third down success rate

If you pick a running back at fourth overall, you better have a quarterback who can be expected to handle the inevitable third downs, so let's see how a whole bunch of college quarterbacks do at converting certain third downs.

Players with their names highlighted green did at least average in converting these 3rd downs, and in the case of Thorson and Austin Allen did average on both types of third downs (but their scores were less than the sum of their parts). The players whose names are highlight green will be the ones we look at further in this article.

Interception percentage

Not only does a quarterback need to be good on third downs, but with an emphasis on running the ball turnovers become that much more costly, and a good thing to look for in a quarterback is a low interception percentage.

Of these potential game managers, Thorson and Falk are the only ones who I have heard any draft buzz about, though it is good to see Barrett and Ertz doing well in these areas as well. But perhaps game managers aren't the most "sexy" looking draft picks, and a team who has lost for roughly a decade, this front office might need to make a "sexy" pick at quarterback to sell the fanbase on more lame duck years (even if it might not line up with last year's drafting).

So let's look at more areas of quarterback statistical outputs.

First down yards per attempt

If it is one thing that I have seen ruffle Jaguars fans' feathers, it is a quarterback who checks down a lot. And while the previous stats we looked at highlighted the players who would possibly make good game managers, how could we appeal to the fans who would rather lose with Bortles than win with Henne?

(Yes, fans are weird.)

One way to limit highlighting the overly conservative passers is to examine what a quarterback does when given a first down and (mostly) 10 yards to go. We'll use yards per attempt (YPA) to highlight players who might not be looking for the check down as often as other passers.





As you can see, most of our "game managers" didn't fare all too well in this regard. Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen are some of the big names to get highlighted here, but with Allen's ridiculously high turnover rate he is more comparable to Luke Del Rio than you'd probably want in a first rounder.

Performance in the red zone

Another area that might separate quarterbacks (but might not be applicable for a run first team) is performance within the red zone. To measure performance we will look at the rate at which a passer gains first downs, and or scores touchdowns within the red zone.

So about that Sam Darnold kid...

Putting it all together

Naturally people are free to pick and choose which aspects of quarterback play to care about (and sometimes they'll choose which aspect based on the names that did well in those areas) but either way, I'll take a stab at making a composite quarterback score.

Here are the weights I'm choosing to use based on the direction the team is attempting to go by drafting a running back fourth overall.

Results

And well, that is how a lot of quarterbacks did statistically in 2016, and we'll have to see how they do this season.