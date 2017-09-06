 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaguars vs. Texans 2017 injury report: T.J. Yeldon held out of Wednesday practice

New, comments
By Ryan Day
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first midweek injury report ahead of their regular season opener against the Houston Texans and there are a couple of surprise players limited in practice, but nothing really to get too worried about.

The most notable name on the report was quarterback Blake Bortles who was said to be dealing with a right wrist injury. But the team made it sound like he wasn’t limited at all during practice.

“He practiced full,” head coach Doug Marrone said after Wednesday practice. “With injuries, just so we can get started, I’m pretty much going to refer to exactly what the report is. I’m going to be very, again, I know it’s a tough deal and I know you guys are going to want more, but I’m just going to rely on that because that’s what the rules are for me. So I will tell you if it’s full or limited. I think you guys are out there so if you ask me how someone looks, I think you can judge by when you’re out there and they’re performing. Obviously, they’re out at practice.”

T.J. Yeldon was the only player held out of practice fully.

Here's the full injury report from practice on Wednesday:

Jaguars injury report

Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status
Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status
QB Blake Bortles Right wrist FULL FULL FULL
CB A.J. Bouye Illness DNP DNP FULL
RB T.J. Yeldon Hamstring FULL FULL FULL
OL Brandon Linder Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED
DL Abry Jones Knee LIMITED FULL
CB Jalen Ramsey Ankle DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
FS Calvin Pryor Ankle LIMITED DNP OUT

Titans injury report

Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status
Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status
LB Wesley Woodyard Illness DNP FULL FULL
CB LeShaun Sims Groin FULL FULL FULL
NT Jurrell Casey Back DNP DNP FULL
CB Tye Smith Hand DNP DNP DNP OUT
S Johnathan Cyprien Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT

In This Stream

Jaguars vs. Texans: All our coverage about the Week 1 season opener

View all 51 stories

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...