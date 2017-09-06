The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first midweek injury report ahead of their regular season opener against the Houston Texans and there are a couple of surprise players limited in practice, but nothing really to get too worried about.

The most notable name on the report was quarterback Blake Bortles who was said to be dealing with a right wrist injury. But the team made it sound like he wasn’t limited at all during practice.

“He practiced full,” head coach Doug Marrone said after Wednesday practice. “With injuries, just so we can get started, I’m pretty much going to refer to exactly what the report is. I’m going to be very, again, I know it’s a tough deal and I know you guys are going to want more, but I’m just going to rely on that because that’s what the rules are for me. So I will tell you if it’s full or limited. I think you guys are out there so if you ask me how someone looks, I think you can judge by when you’re out there and they’re performing. Obviously, they’re out at practice.”

T.J. Yeldon was the only player held out of practice fully.

Here's the full injury report from practice on Wednesday:

Jaguars injury report Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status Player Injury Wednesday (9/13) Thursday (9/14) Friday (9/15) Game Status QB Blake Bortles Right wrist FULL FULL FULL CB A.J. Bouye Illness DNP DNP FULL RB T.J. Yeldon Hamstring FULL FULL FULL OL Brandon Linder Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DL Abry Jones Knee LIMITED FULL CB Jalen Ramsey Ankle DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE FS Calvin Pryor Ankle LIMITED DNP OUT