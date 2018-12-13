Some players are must starts (Aaron Rodgers, Alvin Kamara, and Rob Gronkowski, to name a few), but here we work to give you value and over-performers, depending on what type of fantasy format you are playing. At this point we are breaking up start/sit for Thursday and Sunday/Monday games. We apologize to those who must have complete lineups in by Thursday’s game. Matt Phillips is a multiple fantasy football champion, and co-host of the podcast “Pigskin Dynasty: Your Podcast for All Things Fantasy Football”. You can find him on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Podbean, and other podcast mediums. He also has live episodes on Facebook every Sunday morning at 9:00 am EST.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers (they will always be the San Diego Chargers to me). Not only a battle for the AFC West, but surely any fantasy owner who made the playoffs has at least one player from either team: Probably two. Anymore and you may be on a first round bye.

The Start/Sit will be a tough gauge, but as always we try to give you some sneaky options. With Melvin Gordon a game time decision, whether to play him may be the biggest question of the night. Here is who you are definitely starting: Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

CONFLICT

It’s always fun when Matt and I disagree, and sadly it is usually Matt that wins the competition.

RB Damien Williams , Chiefs

BRIAN SIT

Odds are if you picked up Spencer Ware you probably already have Williams. If not, he is probably no longer on the waiver wire. Williams was vastly outplayed by Ware last week, but did manage to steal two goal line touchdowns. It’s anyones guess how the Chiefs will handle the running back rotation tonight, and with Joey Bosa back for the Chargers it may be tough sledding on the ground.

When the two teams met in week 1 the Chargers held KC to 106 yards rushing. In PPR leagues maybe you can start him, but unless he steals a touchdown again you’re probably just barely into double digits.

Projection: 52 yards rushing and 4 receptions for 20 yards

MATT START

No matter who the running back is for the Chiefs they perform. The system is Borg-like. Spencer Ware is out, and Williams is next man up. I expect a good fantasy performance in a high scoring battle.

Projection: 18 attempts for 115 yards and 1 touchdown

-

WR Tyrell Williams , Chargers

BRIAN SIT

He is boom or bust, and since week seven he has been a bust. He is not getting the looks, and needs that big play to be of fantasy value. Do not chase the points here.

Projection: 3 receptions for 56 yards

MATT START

All this guy does is catch long touchdown passes, especially in high scoring games. This is the perfect environment for him to find his mojo.

Projection: 4 receptions for 72 yards and 1 touchdown

START

RB Justin Jackson , Chargers

Both the Chargers and the Chiefs are dipping into running back depth, but the Chargers have the better option. Jackson was the guy against the Steelers, then took a back seat to Austin Eckler against the Bengals. With Eckler injured, and facing a Chiefs defense that is one of the worst against the run, I like Jackson to look more like he did two weeks ago.

Projection: 81 yards rushing with 5 receptions for 62 yards and 1 touchdown

WR Mike Williams , Chargers

If you are going to start a second Chargers wide receiver, this is the Williams you want. While inconsistent for most of the year, he is more reliable than Tyrell and should see some opportunities.

Projection: 4 receptions for 65 yards and 1 touchdown

K Harris Butker, KC

Projection: 3 for 3 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points

K Michael Bagdley, Chargers

Projection: 2 for 2 on field goals and 4 for 4 on extra points

SIT

Kansas City Chiefs / Chargers Defenses

With all the offensive weapons on display, while maybe not as bloody as the Chiefs/Rams game there will be points. In week 1 the Chiefs allowed over 500 yards to the Chargers, with the Chargers losing the turnover battle zero to two.

Projection Chiefs: 34 points allowed with 2 sacks and 1 turnover

Projection Chargers: 30 points allowed with 2 turnovers