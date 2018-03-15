Luke Willson to visit Jaguars, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear as if they want to shore up their tight end position prior to the 2018 NFL Draft after signing Niles Paul and having Austin Seferian-Jenkins in for a visit. The team will bring former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in for a visit on Friday, according to Adam Caplan.

Next up on TE Luke Willson's free agency tour: #Jaguars (on Friday). — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 15, 2018

Willson is a bit of a different type of tight end than Seferian-Jenkins, the latter of which is more in the pass catching mold of player. Willson on the other hand is more of a do everything type of tight end, but doesn’t produce a ton in the passing game. Willson is a solid blocker and can be used in different formations, which is probably his appeal.

With the Jaguars being a more run heavy type of team and with quarterback Blake Bortles traditionally not utilizing the tight end a ton in the offense, in my opinion Willson might be a better fit for what the Jaguars do than Seferian-Jenkins.