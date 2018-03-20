Jaguars to release Allen Hurns, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jaguars have been testing Hurns’ market value since last year. But with base salaries of $6,900,000 (2018), $7,900,000 (2019), and $9,500,000 (2020), the team felt Hurns wasn’t worth the cost. They don’t look like crazy high figures to me, but the position is at a bit of a log jam right now. And with the cap steadily rising, these numbers were going to be increasingly valuable as contract for a receiver.

Hurns finished his career in Jacksonville with 189 catches for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns.