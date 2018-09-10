Jaguars optimistic about Leonard Fournette injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a big scare on Sunday afternoon when Leonard Fournette tried to change direction on a run to the outside and went down holding his leg. Fournette limped off the field in what looked like a possible hamstring injury and after heading to the locker room early, it was announced he’d be out the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Fournette was just getting warmed up running the ball, averaging nearly five yards a carry against the New York Giants, but ultimately ended his day early.

So the big question heading into the Week 2 match up against the New England Patriots is; Will Fournette be ready to go?

“I don’t know,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said after the 20-15 win on Sunday. “They said it was in a good part, which I don’t know if there’s any good part of those things. It’s something that he felt like, when I talked to him, he’s had it before, he knows how to treat it. That makes things pretty optimistic, which normally I’m not that optimistic.”

It doesn’t sound like it was necessarily a bad hamstring injury, maybe just a tweak, and that could be why they went ahead and pulled him out of the game. At the time, TJ Yeldon was running well and it’s likely the hamstring injury would only get worse if Fournette kept playing.

The Jaguars offense started to sputter shortly after Fournette left the game, including seven straight punts in the second half, so if he can go on Sunday against the Patriots it could be a big lift for the team. We’ll know more on Wednesday where he’s at.