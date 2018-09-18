Jaguars hopeful Leonard Fournette will return to practice this week

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t seem to miss running back Leonard Fournette last week, as they completely demolished the New England Patriots on offense. Fournette was always questionable leading up to the game on Sunday and was going to be a game time decision, but the team apparently erred on the side of caution and not making the hamstring issue worse than it already was and deactivated him.

“I was really optimistic last week and obviously I was wrong. That’s the one thing that kicks me in the butt all the time now,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday when asked about Fournette not playing. “Sometimes when I feel like he’s going to be alright and I want to say it and I don’t. Hey, this guy might not [play] and he does. Again, we took another test today and it was good. Tomorrow will be another test. We’ll take it day-by-day.”

By all accounts on Sunday Fournette was running around without a limp and didn’t have his leg wrapped, but the Jaguars still decided to let him rest another week, because it’s more important to have Founette down the stretch than a few games in September.

“If he’s ready, yes. We have to practice now,” Marrone said when asked if Fournette would practice on Wednesday when the team returns to the field. “We all do. Coaches, players, me, trainers, everybody, equipment guys.”

We’ll know more by the end of the week and I imagine Founette will be limited if he even practices on Wednesday, but I’d guess he’s another game time decision this week against the Tennessee Titans.