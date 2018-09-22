The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Tennessee Titans in a Week 3 matchup that sees the two teams kick off at 1pm EST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sunday’s game shouldn’t be close, but it inevitably will be. In the past three years, the Titans have won four of six, including a home-and-away sweep last year. Marcus Mariota is still designated as “questionable” on the injury report and Blaine Gabbert will likely get the start and the Titans roster is half of what the Jaguars’ is, but... well, old wounds die hard and until the Jaguars can handle their business against the Titans they can’t.

Everything you need to know

Game time: Sunday, September 23rd, 2018, 1:00 PM EST

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

TV Channel: CBS47 locally, Ch. 717 on DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

TV Crew: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM and 99.9 FM in Jacksonville, SIRIUSXM Ch. 814, and along the Jaguars Radio Network in Florida and Georgia.

Streaming: The game is offered through NFL Game Pass which is free to Jaguars season ticket holders.

Odds: Jaguars were 6.5-point favorites before the bet was taken off the table due to Mariota’s questionable status

Prediction: Jaguars win 27-17

