This year marks the 25th season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. To celebrate, we’re counting down 100 days from our regular season kickoff with the top 100 moments in franchise history.

Yesterday it was Tony Brackens dancing his way to a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the 1999 NFL playoffs.

Today, it’s as fast as you’ll see Leonard Fournette run — a 90-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also had his game jersey sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Apparently, at just 22 years, eight months, and 20 days he’s the youngest player to ever break off a 90-yard run in a professional game.

