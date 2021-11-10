Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on track to play vs. Colts

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be ready to go on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain during Sunday’s 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills and was knocked out of the game for several plays before returning to the contest.

When Lawrence went down, the Jaguars, and the city of Duval, likely breathed a collective sigh of relief on Sunday when quarterback Lawrence made his way back onto the field Sunday, but there shouldn’t be much of an issue of him suiting up this Sunday.

“Trevor [Lawrence]’s good,” Meyer said Monday. “I just saw him, and he should be a go this week. With Fergy [Director of Athletic Training Jess Ferguson] saying little to limited, I don’t believe that. Knowing Trevor, he’ll be ready to go on Wednesday.”

Meyer also indicated that Lawrence was not in a walking boot, but the team will be “smart” with the young QB, however, he believes Lawrence should be at full speed “sooner than we think.”

Lawrence played the majority of the contest against the Bills, completing 15 out of 26 of his passes for 118 yards. The team, facing off against the best defensive in the NFL, played a bit more conservatively, Meyer said, making sure to not make any crucial errors that would swing the ball game in the other direction.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Lawrence put together perhaps his worst performance of the season, and the offense as a whole didn’t seem to ever get going. This week was a bit different.

“Well Seattle was an enigma. It was a bad day for Trevor and bad day for the offense. Yesterday it was you are facing a great defense and I do not want to say we put the clamps on him a little bit, but we played smart football and complementary football,” said Meyer.

“We had the ball down in the redzone twice and if we score those two touchdowns then we are not even have any struggles offensively at all especially against that defense. I think Trevor has grown up as a quarterback and he is becoming very productive.”

The Jaguars played their best game of the season defensively, causing three turnovers while holding the top-rated offense (in terms of scoring) to just six points on the day.

It was a performance for the ages and complimented its ball-control offense quite well. The Jaguars had a near-equal time of possession to the Bills on Sunday at 29:22, while Buffalo held the football for 30:38 on the day.

This week against the Colts will be one that the Jaguars will likely look to expand on offense a bit more, going up against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. That means Lawrence will need to be on his A-game, and it looks as though he’s going to be just fine, health-wise, to do it.

Note:

Jaguars running back James Robinson missed Sunday’s matchup against the Bills due to a heel injury. Meyer stated on Monday that he believes Robinson should be back on Sunday against the Colts, however.

“He should be ready, obviously we are going to be very smart with him,” Meyer said.

“I know he is only a second-year player, but he is a tough grinder. I would have played him if he would have been able to go. You know we do not have a rule about you having to practice a certain [amount] – it depends who it is. I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week, but I am hearing everything is real positive.”

Left tackle Cam Robinson was a late scratch after having his back lock up prior to Sunday’s game against the Bills. Meyer says the injury was “all muscular” and he should be back on Sunday vs. the Colts as well.

“At first, I thought, ‘Oh gosh, is it a disc or something?’ It’s not. It’s all muscular and I guess he’s had it happen a couple times, but he should be ready to go.”