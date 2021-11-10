Following a stellar performance during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 9-6 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jaguars defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL.

Allen was all over the field against the Bills, recording eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. He was in the face of the Buffalo quarterback of the same name, Josh Allen, all afternoon long.

Allen also made NFL history, becoming the first player ever to sack a quarterback with the same name, intercept a quarterback with the same name and recover a fumble from a player with the same name.

Another interesting parallel between the two Josh Allens is that both players were No. 7 overall draft picks — the quarterback in 2018 and the defensive end/linebacker in 2019.

So far this season, Allen has recorded 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, four passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery.