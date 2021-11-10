Jaguars RB James Robinson misses Wednesday practice, Lawrence limited

Jaguars running back James Robinson wasn’t at practice on Wednesday, officially recorded as “did not participate” on the team’s injury report for the day. Robinson missed Sunday’s game vs. the Bills dealing with a heel injury suffered the previous week against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team’s rookie starting QB, Trevor Lawrence, practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, easing into the week after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday. Speaking with reporters, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stated that he was comfortable with Lawrence’s mobility, but said they’d learn more later in the day.

Lawrence was asked about practice and his ankle injury, and he stated that his ankle feels fine, better than what he would have expected.

“It feels pretty good, better than I thought it would, so I’m happy where I’m at,” he said.

“Obviously, [I’m] trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. I’m going to ease my way into it but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”

Lawrence’s status for Sunday’s game against the Colts isn’t in question at this time. Robinson’s status for Sunday, however, is.

Robinson has been the team’s best weapon on offense this season, accounting for 482 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries (5.5 yards-per-attempt) this season, along with 18 receptions for 133 yards.

He’s been their bell-cow back and was missed Sunday as the team failed to establish the run on a consistent basis with backup Carlos Hyde. Robinson’s status will be important to watch as the week progresses.

Other players listed on the injury report included linebacker Myles Jack (knee, DNP), left tackle Cam Robinson (back, limited) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (concussion, DNP). Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis missed practice today with a veteran's day off and isn’t injured.

Meyer didn’t appear to be worried about Jack’s status, stating that the team was going to limit him today prior to practice. Robinson missed Sunday’s game vs. the Bills after his back flared up just prior to the contest, but appears to be on the upward trend to play vs. the Colts.