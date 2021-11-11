Week 10 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Colts?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the NFL’s chaos team. They held (statistically) the best team to a pair of field goals after getting blown out on the West Coast the week before. Their QB2 threw the best pass of the game. I don’t know what’s happening and you don’t either.

Let’s do this.

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 10 picks

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5, Dolphins +7.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Dolphins +270

My pick: Ravens -7.5

Putting money on Lamar Jackson playing like an alien won’t always pay off, but it’s never a bad bet.

Bet on the Ravens to win by eight or more points.

Buffalo Bills (5-3) vs. New York Jets (2-6)

Point spread: Bills -11, Jets +11

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -600, Jets +435

My pick: Over 47.5

Josh Allen is a good quarterback, despite what the Jaguars showed against him last weekend. They’re probably angry from being the butt of some (well deserved) jokes this week and will want to embarrass their next opponent.

Bet on the Bills to run up the score and the Jets to score a garbage time touchdown or two.

New Orleans Saints (5-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Point spread: Titans -2.5, Saints +2.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Titans -150, Saints +130

My pick: Over 44

The AFC’s highest scoring team and the NFC’s sixth-highest scoring team are meeting and the Over/Under line is 44? I... don’t get it.

Bet on the Over 44 and pray that there isn’t inclement weather.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Point spread: Jaguars +10, Colts -10

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +360, Colts -490

My pick: Jaguars +10

With James Robinson back in the lineup, I think the Jaguars can keep it close. They won’t win, but I think we’re looking at a loss by a touchdown or so.

Bet on the Jaguars to keep it closer than 10 points on Sunday.