NFL Odds Week 10: Jaguars double digit dogs again

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a massive upset of the Buffalo Bills last week, a game in which they were 14-point underdogs, but that still wasn’t enough to make the sports book think to give them a better shot the following week. Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Jaguars as a 10-point underdog to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Last week I didn’t think the Jaguars had a shot of covering, let alone beating the Bills, but as they say... any given Sunday, anything can happen. Against the Colts however, I actually think the Jaguars have a really good shot at not only covering, but winning the game.

The past few seasons, regardless of how bad the Jaguars have been, they’ve taken some games from the Colts they absolutely should not have. A big part of that is head coach Frank Reich has made some questionable decisions which led to some losses. I could see the Jaguars defense once again playing with their hair on fire, but with a healthy James Robinson, the offense actually scoring some points and covering the spread.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.