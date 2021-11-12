Jaguars RB James Robinson officially listed as questionable vs. Colts

When the Jaguars travel up to Indianapolis on Sunday to face the Colts, they could be doing so without their star player in running back James Robinson for a second-straight week as he continues to work back from a heel injury suffered against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago.

Today, Robinson was officially listed as questionable to play, while practicing limited on Thursday and Friday, missing the team’s first practice of the week on Wednesday.

In speaking with reporters this morning prior to practice, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn’t sound certain that Robinson would be able to suit up, but wanted today’s practice or tomorrow’s pre-game walkthrough on Saturday to be a better tell.

“Questionable, today is an important day,” Meyer said, adding that Robinson looked good in 12 plays he had in practice on Thursday.

Still, even if Robinson is able to suit up, Meyer indicated that backup back Carlos Hyde will be mixed in “for sure” against Indy.

The Jaguars entered the week with several bumps and bruises, including at quarterback with Trevor Lawrence nursing an ankle injury and left tackle Cam Robinson, a back injury. Neither player nor any others listed on the report had a status listed on Friday, indicating that they’ll be good to go against the Colts.