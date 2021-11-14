 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Game time, TV schedule, odds, notes, staff picks, and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Jaguars take on the Colts in Week 10.

By Ryan Day
The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games. They’re going up against an Indianapolis Colts team that has done the same. It’s (surprisingly) a good matchup and it should be fun to watch!

Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

Everything you need to know

Week 10 staff picks

  • Alfie Crow: Jaguars win 24-21
  • Ryan Day: Colts win 28-23
  • Demetrius Harvey: Colts win 23-14
  • JP Acosta: Colts win 28-21
  • Ryan O’Bleness: Jaguars win 28-27

This week’s guest picker

