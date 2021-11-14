The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games. They’re going up against an Indianapolis Colts team that has done the same. It’s (surprisingly) a good matchup and it should be fun to watch!
Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
Everything you need to know
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Playing surface: Turf
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 40, winds 12-13mph
- Matchup history: Colts lead 25-15
- Odds: Colts -10 with an over/under set at 47.5 points
- Television broadcast: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on CBS — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Stampede Blue
- Twitter: Big Cat Country
Week 10 staff picks
- Alfie Crow: Jaguars win 24-21
- Ryan Day: Colts win 28-23
- Demetrius Harvey: Colts win 23-14
- JP Acosta: Colts win 28-21
- Ryan O’Bleness: Jaguars win 28-27
This week’s guest picker
- John Shipley: Colts win 24-20
