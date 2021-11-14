Jaguars have a chance to stack wins

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday, a game in which the DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Jaguars as 10-point underdogs, however I believe there is a good chance for the Jaguars to pick up their second win in a row, third in total for the season in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sure, the Jaguars are double-digit underdogs once again, more so last week when they beat the Buffalo Bills at home, but there is a good chance the Jaguars can steal a game here on the road. First and foremost, Frank Reich has made a lot of questionable coaching the decisions against the Jaguars the past few seasons that he has seen come back to bite him and ultimately be big reasons for a loss.

The other thing is I just have zero trust in Carson Wentz being able to be a consistent passer. We saw the Jaguars pass rush last week overwhelm the Bills offense and quarterback Josh Allen with constant pressure, and we saw Allen’s performance take a nosedive as a result. If the Jaguars can apply that same kind of pressure against a Colts offense with a worse quarterback and worse overall weapons on offense, they could put in another winning effort.

