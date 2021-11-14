NFL Week 10: Jaguars vs. Colts live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are visiting the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) in a game that will send one team to winners of three of their last four.

The other? Well, let’s try not to be the other... okay?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

3:50 PM: And the two-point conversion is GOOD, y’all! Jaguars down just 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

3:49 PM: LET ME REPEAT MYSELF... JAMES RB1NSON, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.

JAMES RB1NSON pic.twitter.com/cn92qd5WZk — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 14, 2021

3:16 PM: Good stuff from Tyson Campbell.

Great coverage snap by Campbell: pic.twitter.com/xIrDS1CgT8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 14, 2021

3:07 PM: It’s been that kind of day.

“For the next game, you must help your rookie quarterback out.” pic.twitter.com/51CIBDSGwa — Med (@KahunaMed) November 14, 2021

2:35 PM: HALFTIME OBSERVATIONS! The Jacksonville Jaguars have as many points as they do possessions that ended in a three-and-out.

2:27 PM: I’ve been sick all morning, but I’d rather puke again than watch the second half.

2:14 PM: This game STINKS, y’all.

1:41 PM: If you had Jamal Agnew as an emergency FLEX option in fantasy, you’re happy... like me... mother’s smartest boy.

1:34 PM: This is not going to go well.

It's tough to stop a train.



CBS pic.twitter.com/NZIozXjen2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 14, 2021

1:19 PM: A blocked punt is the first touchdown of the day. Seems like a good omen.

1:01 PM: Kickoff! Jaguars start on defense.

12:24 PM: Kings.

11:43 AM: They may have a losing record and are playing second fiddle to in the AFC South — but the Indianapolis Colts have a very, very good run defense. James Robinson will have his work cut out for him.

The Jaguars will face arguably the NFL's best run defense today, but they will have their leading rusher and most productive offensive player at their disposal in the returning James Robinson. https://t.co/JjD2yhBrCv — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 14, 2021

11:32 AM: Some interesting names here on the inactive list for the Indianapolis Colts. They have a good run defense, and with this team trotting out a banged up offensive line... it could get real ugly real fast. Have to hope that Trevor Lawrence and the receivers can do something about their vertical passing game to get the opposing defense off-balance.

Colts won't have Marlon Mack or Xavier Rhodes today, but DeForest Buckner is active. Jaguars set to face him with two backup IOL. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 14, 2021

11:31 AM: James Robinson is officially active for today’s game.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson is officially active today vs. Colts.



Here are the inactives:



12 WR Tyron Johnson

22 RB Devine Ozigbo

37 CB Tre Herndon

86 TE Jacob Hollister

92 OLB/DE Jordan Smith — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 14, 2021

10:24 AM: HAPPY SUNDAY, Y’ALL!