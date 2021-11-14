 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10: Jaguars vs. Colts live blog

Jacksonville is has won two of their last three games. Wait, what?

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are visiting the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) in a game that will send one team to winners of three of their last four.

The other? Well, let’s try not to be the other... okay?

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

3:50 PM: And the two-point conversion is GOOD, y’all! Jaguars down just 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

3:49 PM: LET ME REPEAT MYSELF... JAMES RB1NSON, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.

3:16 PM: Good stuff from Tyson Campbell.

3:07 PM: It’s been that kind of day.

2:35 PM: HALFTIME OBSERVATIONS! The Jacksonville Jaguars have as many points as they do possessions that ended in a three-and-out.

2:27 PM: I’ve been sick all morning, but I’d rather puke again than watch the second half.

2:14 PM: This game STINKS, y’all.

1:41 PM: If you had Jamal Agnew as an emergency FLEX option in fantasy, you’re happy... like me... mother’s smartest boy.

1:34 PM: This is not going to go well.

1:19 PM: A blocked punt is the first touchdown of the day. Seems like a good omen.

1:01 PM: Kickoff! Jaguars start on defense.

12:24 PM: Kings.

11:43 AM: They may have a losing record and are playing second fiddle to in the AFC South — but the Indianapolis Colts have a very, very good run defense. James Robinson will have his work cut out for him.

11:32 AM: Some interesting names here on the inactive list for the Indianapolis Colts. They have a good run defense, and with this team trotting out a banged up offensive line... it could get real ugly real fast. Have to hope that Trevor Lawrence and the receivers can do something about their vertical passing game to get the opposing defense off-balance.

11:31 AM: James Robinson is officially active for today’s game.

10:24 AM: HAPPY SUNDAY, Y’ALL!

