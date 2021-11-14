Despite impressive defensive performance Jaguars fall 23-17 vs. Colts

The Jaguars (2-7) entered today’s AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) today coming off of an impressive defensive performance 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills last week.

While the team’s defense did get off to a rough start this week against the Colts, their efforts through the remainder of the game left a good taste in the team’s mouth, certainly. What wasn’t positive, especially early on was the Jaguars’ offensive showing for a third-straight week.

That much would not change much as the Jaguars fell 23-17 to the Indianapolis Colts in what ended up being an impressive defensive performance from Jacksonville this afternoon.

During the first half of the contest, rookie QB Trevor Lawrence was mostly a non-factor, completing just three out of 14 of his passes for 36 yards. Aside from a 66-yard touchdown run by receiver Jamal Agnew, the Jaguars offense was mostly inefficient, accounting for six punts during the first half, including a blocked punt, returned for a touchdown for the Colts.

What was worse for Jacksonville was that their six first-half punts would come via three-and-outs, unable to get anything going on offense, leaving the game essentially in the hands of the Jacksonville defense.

The Jacksonville defense struggled early on in corralling Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who accounted for 14 rushes for 107 yards and a touchdown during the first half. At one point in the second half, Taylor accounted for just three rushes for seven yards.

That was with a bit over 10 minutes remaining in the game with the Colts unable to do much against the Jacksonville defense.

The tides would turn for Jacksonville following a touchdown in the fourth quarter by way of running back James Robinson, who entered the game questionable with a heel injury. Robinson’s score would make the contest 20-15 with 10:34 remaining in the game.

With a two-point conversion, the Jaguars would make it a three-point game, 20-17.

Lawrence at that point in the second half completed 10 out of 15 of his passes for 99 yards, a much better showing than in the first half of action. He would finish the game completing 16 out of 35 of his passes for 162 yards on the day.

Here is Lawrence's second-half completions. Some good stuff, and spreading the ball around a bit: pic.twitter.com/tnatFGORQD — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 14, 2021

Following the team’s impressive touchdown drive, the Jaguars couldn’t seem to get it going offensively.

While the defense was able to prevent the Colts from generating anything on their ensuing possession, the offense just couldn’t convert with an incomplete back-shoulder throw from Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. and a pressured throw on third down, leading to yet another punt.

That would be the issue for the Jaguars throughout the day, preventing a victory. With plenty of good play on defense, it couldn’t be reciprocated by the offense, at least not when it mattered the most.

With a bit over six minutes remaining in the contest, the Colts would execute their best drive of the second half, burning plenty of time off the clock, kicking a field goal with 2:23 remaining in the contest, extending their lead to six points, up 23-17.

With one possession left in the tank, Lawrence would get one last opportunity to lead the Jaguars to victory. With a couple of good passes to begin the drive, Lawrence would have Jacksonville down to the Indianapolis 45-yard-line but fumbled after scrambling, turning the ball over to the Colts one final time.