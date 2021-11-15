Jacksonville Jaguars Week 10 snap counts in loss versus Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars were coming off an impressive upset win over the Buffalo Bills entering Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, but despite another valiant effort by the Jacksonville defense, the Jaguars couldn’t quite get the victory, as the Colts ultimately won by a final score of 23-17.

With the game now finished, it is time to examine snap counts for the Jaguars in the loss to the Colts. For a refresher on the snap count distribution against the Buffalo Bills, read here.

Note: Number of plays are listed next to the player’s name/position and percentage of total offensive plays are listed in parentheses.

Offense

Jawaan Taylor, tackle, 66 plays (100 percent)

Ben Bartch, tackle, 66 plays (100 percent)

Andrew Norwell, guard, 66 plays (100 percent)

Tyler Shatley, guard, 66 plays (100 percent)

Cam Robinson, tackle, 66 plays (100 percent)

Trevor Lawrence (rookie), quarterback, 66 plays (84 percent)

Marvin Jones, wide receiver, 56 plays (85 percent)

Laviska Shenault, wide receiver, 51 plays (77 percent)

Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, 50 plays (76 percent)

Dan Arnold, tight end, 45 plays (68 percent)

James Robinson, running back, 39 plays (59 percent)

Chris Manhertz, tight end, 24 plays (36 percent)

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver, 23 plays (35 percent)

Carlos Hyde, running back, 18 plays (27 percent)

Tavon Austin, wide receiver, 14 plays (21 percent)

Luke Farrell (rookie), tight end, eight plays (12 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle/fullback, one play (two percent)

Dare Ogunbowale, running back, one play (two percent)

There were 18 players who played at least one offensive snap for the Jaguars. There weren’t too many surprises with this group, outside of rookie tackle Walker Little not getting any reps after starting for an injured Cam Robinson last week, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown using his 6-foot-2, 320-pound frame to lead block as a fullback on a one-yard touchdown run by James Robinson in the fourth quarter. James Robinson returned from a heel injury after missing last week’s game, and was eased in a bit, playing just 39 out of a possible 66 snaps (59 percent).

Cam Robinson also returned from injury and played 100 percent of the snaps, as did the rest of his fellow offensive linemen — Jawaan Taylor, Ben Bartch, Andrew Norwell and Tyler Shatley. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence also was back to playing 100 percent of the snaps, after hurting his ankle and missing six snaps last week. Lawrence had his struggles on Sunday, though, completing just 45.7 percent of his passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a fumble on the Jaguars’ final drive.

JAMES RB1NSON pic.twitter.com/cn92qd5WZk — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 14, 2021

Defense

Shaquill Griffin, cornerback, 64 plays (100 percent)

Rayshawn Jenkins, strong safety, 64 plays (100 percent)

Myles Jack, linebacker, 64 plays (100 percent)

Tyson Campbell (rookie), cornerback, 64 plays (100 percent)

Andrew Wingard, free safety, 64 plays (100 percent)

Josh Allen, outside linebacker/edge, 55 plays (86 percent)

Damien Wilson, linebacker, 53 plays (83 percent)

Rudy Ford, strong safety/nickelback, 49 plays (77 percent)

Dawuane Smoot, defensive end, 41 plays (64 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, 41 plays (64 percent)

Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive tackle, 39 plays (61 percent)

Adam Gotsis, defensive end, 21 plays (33 percent)

DaVon Hamilton, nose tackle, 20 plays (31 percent)

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, 20 plays (31 percent)

K’Lavon Chaisson, outside linebacker/edge, 16 plays (25 percent)

Jihad Ward, outside linebacker/edge, 14 plays (22 percent)

Nevin Lawson, cornerback, 11 plays (17 percent)

Lerentee McCray, defensive end/outside linebacker, four plays (six percent)

The defense had 18 players take the field, but there wasn’t a whole lot out of the ordinary to note here. The usual suspects — linebacker Myles Jack, safeties Andrew Wingard and Rayshawn Jenkins, and cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and rookie Tyson Campbell all played 100 percent of the snaps (64 each). Nickelback/safety Rudy Ford continues to play a large role for the defense, playing in 77 percent of all defensive snaps (49 plays), although that is a decrease from Ford’s stellar game last week in which he was in on 99 percent of the snaps. Defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen, following his AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance last week, was in for 86 percent of defensive snaps (55 plays).

Special Teams

Lerentee McCray, defensive end/outside linebacker, 29 plays (91 percent)

Dakota Allen, linebacker, 25 plays (78 percent)

Daniel Thomas, safety, 24 plays (75 percent)

Chapelle Russell, linebacker, 23 plays (72 percent)

Dare Ogunbowale, running back, 22 plays (69 percent)

Andre Cisco (rookie), safety, 22 plays (69 percent)

Chris Claybrooks, 21 plays (66 percent)

Nevin Lawson, cornerback, 16 plays (50 percent)

K’Lavon Chaisson, outside linebacker/edge, 14 plays (44 percent)

Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, 13 plays (41 percent)

Tyson Campbell (rookie), cornerback, 12 plays (38 percent)

Ross Matiscik, long snapper, 11 plays (34 percent)

Logan Cooke, punter, 11 plays (34 percent)

Shaquille Quarterman, linebacker, 11 plays (34 percent)

Adam Gotsis, defensive end, 10 plays (31 percent)

Andrew Wingard, free safety, nine plays (28 percent)

Luke Farrell (rookie), tight end, eight plays (25 percent)

Rayshawn Jenkins, strong safety, eight plays (25 percent)

Rudy Ford, strong safety, eight plays (25 percent)

Dan Arnold, tight end, six plays (19 percent)

Matthew Wright, kicker, six plays (19 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, five plays (16 percent)

Damien Wilson, linebacker, five plays (16 percent)

Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive tackle, five plays (16 percent)

Josh Allen, outside linebacker/edge, four plays (12 percent)

Ben Bartch, offensive tackle, three plays (nine percent)

Andrew Norwell, offensive guard, three plays (nine percent)

Jawaan Taylor, offensive tackle, three plays (nine percent)

Chris Manhertz, tight end, three plays (nine percent)

DaVon Hamilton, nose tackle, three plays (nine percent)

Jihad Ward, outside linebacker/edge, three plays (nine percent)

Will Richardson, offensive tackle, three plays (nine percent)

K. C. McDermott, offensive tackle, three plays (nine percent)

Of note, Dakota Allen, who played 25 special teams snaps, left the game with a shoulder injury. In total, 33 players saw special teams action, with seven players getting in at least 21 snaps.