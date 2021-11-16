Jaguars waive WR Tyron Johnson

The Tyron Johnson experiment in Jacksonville came to an end today as the team announced this morning he would be waived, ending his short-lived tenure with the franchise. Johnson was a healthy scratch over the last two weeks of the season.

The #Jaguars have waived WR Tyron Johnson, the team announced today. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 16, 2021

Johnson, a wide receiver who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers during the final cut-down day in the NFL earlier this year, was expected to become a major part of the team’s offense as a deep threat, but was never able to put it all together.

His necessity grew larger following DJ Chark’s injury during Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, an ankle fracture that would end his season.

In the end, Johnson was never able to put everything together, not quite understanding the entirety of the playbook, something that plagued him and led to his release by the Chargers in Los Angeles. When Johnson was called upon to make plays, he’d drop passes or simply not be in the right area.

Last season, Johnson was one of the league’s best deep threats in limited time, catching 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, good for 19.9 yards per reception.

Earlier in the season, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell spoke to why Johnson wasn’t seeing the field as often as one would have thought heading into the year, noting that there was a certain level of trust that goes into those decisions.

“I think the biggest thing is anytime you get put out there, there’s trust factors, I think trust factors with the coaches and the players and then players to players as well,” Bevell said of Johnson in Week 5.

“You need to know that you’re going to react the correct way in different situations, sometimes the different looks that a defense can give to you, the post-snap, pre-snap looks, and it changes. You have to be able to react the right way and that’s still what we’re working on.”

Now, Johnson finds himself on the open market yet again, and the Jaguars find themselves in need to fill a need at receiver, especially on the outside.

The Jaguars brought in former Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown to their practice squad last week. Brown has played the deep threat role plenty throughout his career and could be called upon to do that here soon with Jacksonville.