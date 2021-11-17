Jaguars designate C Brandon Linder, TE James O’Shaughnessy for return

Today, the Jaguars announced that they’ve officially designated both center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy for return from injured reserve. The team will now have 21 days to activate both players.

Both players were key starters for the team prior to going down with various injuries.

O’Shaughnessy, the team’s top receiving TE heading into the season, was originally placed on the team’s reserve/injured list on Sept. 22, putting a short stop to his season following the team’s Week 2 loss against the Denver Broncos. O'Shaughnessy would injure his ankle early in the contest.

On the year, the seventh year TE caught seven passes for 72 yards. O’Shaughnessy has been with the team since 2017, hauling in a total of 87 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns. The team traded for TE Dan Arnold to help the room, and O’Shuaghnessy’s potential return will add to that even more.

For Linder, the veteran center was placed on IR shortly following the team’s loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 due to MCL and ankle injuries that put a stop to his season until now. Linder had been one of the team’s most reliable offensive linemen, and a team captain this year.

In his place, backup OL Tyler Shatley has manned the starting center position, playing well in his four games starting since Linder went down. According to Pro Football Focus, Shatley has allowed just six pressures this season and zero sacks.

Still, the Jaguars would do well in getting Linder back, potentially helping rookie QB Trevor Lawrence more due to his expected upgrade of play at the position.