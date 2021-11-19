Jaguars RB James Robinson questionable to play vs. 49ers

Jaguars running back James Robinson is officially questionable to play on Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson has been dealing with knee/heel injuries throughout the week.

The only player listed as out is linebacker Dakota Allen, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Last Sunday, he would suit up against the Indianapolis Colts, accounting for 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 27 yards on the day. Robinson missed the team’s victory over the Buffalo Bills the previous week after initially suffering the heel injury the week prior to that against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, Robinson’s status for Sunday is in question, especially after the RB dealt with a knee issue during the team’s loss against the Colts.

Today, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stated that the second-year RB was “day-to-day,” but felt said Robinson was feeling pretty good, not making any mention of his status. Robinson was a true game-time decision last week vs. Indy and could be slated to head in that direction again against the 49ers.

Meyer also spoke about both center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy regarding their status for Sunday. Both players were placed on the team’s designated-to-return list earlier this week. Their status for Sunday is unclear, but the two were participating in practice this week.

“That is day-to-day, we are going to need to see what he can do today, same with O-Shag [James O’Shaughnessy],” Meyer said when asked about Linder coming back this week.

The Jaguars are getting healthier on offense and will need all three players down the line.