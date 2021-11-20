Jaguars elevate WR John Brown to 53-man roster from practice squad

Earlier today, the Jaguars announced that they’ve elevated receiver John Brown from the practice squad to the 53-man roster via standard practice squad elevation rules.

That means Brown will go back down to the practice squad next week, eligible to suit up for the team tomorrow against the San Francisco 49ers. The team can elevate Brown once more before having to permanently move him to the 53-man roster.

Brown was signed to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 12, working on the practice field over the last couple of weeks to get used to the offense and gain chemistry with rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. Brown’s impending elevation became more likely after the team waived WR Tyron Johnson last week.

Brown, an eight-year veteran, has played for multiple teams in his career, including most recently this season with the Denver Broncos. He would be targeted just one time during the year, appearing in just two games before being released.

His best season would come in 2019 while a member of the Buffalo Bills, accounting for 72 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. He’s totaled 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns during his career. He’s averaged 14.8 yards per reception, a deep threat in the NFL.

The Jaguars have been in desperate need of speed on the outside following an injury to DJ Chark Jr. during the team’s Week 4 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chark would fracture his ankle, ending his season.

While the team attempted to use Johnson in that role, it wouldn’t play out well with him catching just two passes on five targets for 16 yards through five games this year.

Speed and explosive plays on offense have lacked this year, and the team turned to return specialist and former cornerback Jamal Agnew, who converted to receiver over the past couple of seasons with the Detroit Lions.

While Agnew has provided some of that to the offense, the team still needs more, especially dependable receivers to play with Lawrence. Brown’s elevation won’t mean much if he can’t get anything going over the next couple of weeks, but the Jaguars are expecting him to make some sort of impact.