The Jacksonville Jaguars are an enigma. They get blown out by Geno Smith. They put together an elite defensive performance against Josh Allen. They tear through a Cincinnati Bengals defense that (at the time) was good... only to look like a junior varsity squad against the Indianapolis Colts.
Should be a fun afternoon!
Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
Everything you need to know
- Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- Playing surface: Grass
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 75, winds 10mph
- Matchup history: 49ers lead 3-2
- Odds: Colts -9 with an over/under set at 44.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
- Television broadcast: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston on FOX — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Niners Nation
Week 11 staff picks
- Alfie Crow: 49ers win 20-17
- Ryan Day: 49ers win 19-0
- Demetrius Harvey: 49ers win 24-10
- JP Acosta: 49ers win 24-17
- Ryan O’Bleness: 49ers 34-23
This week’s guest picker
- John Shipley: 49ers win 17-13
