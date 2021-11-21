 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: Game time, TV schedule, odds, notes, staff picks, and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Jaguars take on the 49ers in Week 11.

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are an enigma. They get blown out by Geno Smith. They put together an elite defensive performance against Josh Allen. They tear through a Cincinnati Bengals defense that (at the time) was good... only to look like a junior varsity squad against the Indianapolis Colts.

Should be a fun afternoon!

Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

Everything you need to know

Week 11 staff picks

  • Alfie Crow: 49ers win 20-17
  • Ryan Day: 49ers win 19-0
  • Demetrius Harvey: 49ers win 24-10
  • JP Acosta: 49ers win 24-17
  • Ryan O’Bleness: 49ers 34-23

This week’s guest picker

