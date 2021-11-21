Week 11 NFL odds: Jaguars underdogs once again

I am once again here to let you know that the Jacksonville Jaguars enter another home game in TIAA Bank Field as the underdogs. Currently our friends at DraftKings sports book show the San Francisco 49ers as a 6.5 point favorite over the good guys.

Oddly, this line has moved throughout this week. It opened as the 49ers -6, but it quickly moved to -7 and has settled the day of the game as the Jaguars +6. I do think this is a game where the Jaguars can cover the spread, large in part to how well their defense has been playing the past few weeks and the fact that San Fran’s offense has been kind of all over the place.

The real X-factor in the game is the Jaguars offense, which has struggled to find it’s rhythm and get in the endzone.

