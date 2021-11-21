Can the Jaguars catch the 49ers slipping?

The San Francisco 49ers are traveling to TIAA Bank Field coming off a huge divisional win against the Los Angeles Rams, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are once again coming off a tough divisional loss on the road. It screams to be one of those weird NFL weeks where the Jaguars can catch a team like the 49ers slacking, despite the fact that the DraftKings sports book shows the 49ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The 49ers have been an inconsistent team, at beast, and this would seem the perfect week for them to get caught by a team like the Jaguars. As mentioned, the Jaguars have been keeping it close the past few weeks, even winning a few games, in large part to the rapid improvement of their defense under Joe Cullen. Josh Allen has seemed to hit his stride and is on pace to have his best season of his career, while the rest of the Jaguars front seven has been putting in work to make it difficult for opposing offenses.

The real key to the game on Sunday will be if the Jaguars offense can get out of the mud. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles, while also showcasing the ability that got him drafted first overall, but it’s getting to the point of the season where he needs to start picking the guys up around him. It appeared Lawrence might have that moment last week on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, but he quite literally fumbled away the game winning drive at midfield.

If the Jaguars defense can continue it’s level of play and the offense can at least get out of it’s way and maybe score... I don’t know... more than 17 points, Jacksonville can steal a game from a team traveling across the country.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.