NFL Week 11: Jaguars vs. 49ers live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in a game that many people — strong people — people you wouldn’t expect — are saying will be close.

And why not? It’s an early game in Jacksonville and the 49ers had to travel across the country. The 49ers ran all over last week’s opponent but... why not us? Why not America’s chaos team?

It’s live blog time...

1:57 PM: Might be a record time to post the final recap. Down three scores before halftime? Yeah, I’ll see y’all next Sunday.

#Jaguars vs. #49ers final recap: Jacksonville loss today sends them to 2-8 on the season. https://t.co/k3EF5nI9UY — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 21, 2021

1:38 PM: Sad.

1:34 PM: The Jaguars just gave up a 20-play opening drive that lasted nearly the entire first quarter. PATHETIC!

1:02 PM: 49ers muffed the opening kickoff? We start on defense with them backed up at the 10-yard line? Let’s go?

1:00 PM: Sigh.

Their player to watch: WR1



Our player to watch: Punt returner

12:05 PM: Fam.

11:35 AM: James Robinson is active! Other than that, not really much of consequence on the inactive report.

#Jaguars inactives vs SF.



RB Devine Ozigbo

CB Tre Herndon

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Dakota Allen

TE Jacob Hollister.



James Robinson is playing. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 21, 2021

7:28 AM: Sunday vibes going strong.