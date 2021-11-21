NFL Week 11: Jaguars vs. 49ers live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in a game that many people — strong people — people you wouldn’t expect — are saying will be close.
And why not? It’s an early game in Jacksonville and the 49ers had to travel across the country. The 49ers ran all over last week’s opponent but... why not us? Why not America’s chaos team?
Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.
It’s live blog time...
1:57 PM: Might be a record time to post the final recap. Down three scores before halftime? Yeah, I’ll see y’all next Sunday.
1:38 PM: Sad.
1:34 PM: The Jaguars just gave up a 20-play opening drive that lasted nearly the entire first quarter. PATHETIC!
November 21, 2021
1:02 PM: 49ers muffed the opening kickoff? We start on defense with them backed up at the 10-yard line? Let’s go?
1:00 PM: Sigh.
12:05 PM: Fam.
11:35 AM: James Robinson is active! Other than that, not really much of consequence on the inactive report.
#Jaguars inactives vs SF.
RB Devine Ozigbo
CB Tre Herndon
DE/OLB Jordan Smith
LB Dakota Allen
TE Jacob Hollister.
James Robinson is playing.
7:28 AM: Sunday vibes going strong.
