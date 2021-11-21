 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaguars vs. 49ers final recap: Jacksonville loss today was an abomination to the Lord

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their proud tradition of consistently not playing good football, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing fashion on an otherwise beautiful Sunday afternoon.

There were ejections. Multiple penalties by the defense to give up free first downs. San Francisco rolling off a 20-play opening drive to start the game. Big plays given up all over the place. Just a garbage performance in the middle of the season.

Go Jaguars.

