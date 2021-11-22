Jacksonville Jaguars Week 11 snap counts in home loss versus San Francisco 49ers

Another game, another loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The San Francisco 49ers made the trip to Florida and thoroughly dominated the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field by a final score of 30-10. With the loss, Jacksonville’s record fell to a miserable 2-8 on the season, while San Francisco improved its record to 5-5.

As a new week begins, let’s go over the snap counts distribution for the Jaguars from Sunday’s game. Last week’s snap counts can be read here.

Note: Number of plays are listed next to the player’s name/position and percentage of total offensive plays are listed in parentheses.

Offense

Jawaan Taylor, tackle, 46 plays (100 percent)

Ben Bartch, tackle, 46 plays (100 percent)

Andrew Norwell, guard, 46 plays (100 percent)

Tyler Shatley, guard, 46 plays (100 percent)

Trevor Lawrence (rookie), quarterback, 46 plays (100 percent)\

Marvin Jones, wide receiver, 42 plays (91 percent)

Cam Robinson, tackle, 39 plays (85 percent)

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver, 33 plays (72 percent)

Dan Arnold, tight end, 30 plays (65 percent)

Laviska Shenault, wide receiver, 29 plays (63 percent)

James Robinson, running back, 29 plays (63 percent)

Carlos Hyde, running back, 14 plays (30 percent)

Luke Farrell (rookie), tight end, 13 plays (28 percent)

Chris Manhertz, tight end, 12 plays (26 percent)

Tavon Austin, wide receiver, 12 plays (26 percent)

Jamal Agnew, wide receiver, 10 plays (22 percent)

Walker Little (rookie), tackle, seven plays (15 percent)

John Brown, wide receiver, four plays, (nine percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle/fullback, one play (two percent)

Will Richardson, offensive tackle, one play (two percent)

The ball was controlled by the 49ers all game long, and the Jaguars could only muster 46 offensive plays on the day — easily a season low. Jacksonville had a couple of injuries on the offensive side of the ball (and even more on defense), including a major hip injury to wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew. Agnew only played 10 offensive snaps before the injury forced him out of the game, and he will now miss the remainder of the season, as the team placed him on the injured reserve list on Monday — another blow to a team already lacking playmakers on offense. Offensive tackle Cam Robinson missed seven plays due to a knee injury, and rookie Walker Little came in for him during that span.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and offensive linemen Jawaan Taylor, Ben Bartch, Andrew Norwell and Tyler Shatley were the only players to be in on 100 percent of the offensive snaps. For the second-straight game, defensive tackle Malcom Brown played a single snap at fullback. Also, wide receiver John Brown made his debut in Jacksonville with four snaps.

We have placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 22, 2021

Defense

Andrew Wingard, free safety, 69 plays (100 percent)

Myles Jack, linebacker, 64 plays (93 percent)

Damien Wilson, linebacker, 60 plays (87 percent)

Tyson Campbell (rookie), cornerback, 57 plays (83 percent)

Josh Allen, outside linebacker/edge, 49 plays (71 percent)

Malcom Brown, defensive tackle, 42 plays (61 percent)

DaVon Hamilton, nose tackle, 40 plays (58 percent)

Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive tackle, 38 plays (55 percent)

Shaquill Griffin, cornerback, 36 plays (52 percent)

Dawuane Smoot, defensive end, 36 plays (52 percent)

Nevin Lawson, cornerback, 32 plays (46 percent)

Rayshawn Jenkins, strong safety, 31 plays (45 percent)

Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, 31 plays (45 percent)

Rudy Ford, strong safety/nickelback, 30 plays (43 percent)

K’Lavon Chaisson, outside linebacker/edge, 29 plays (42 percent)

Daniel Thomas, strong safety, 27 plays (39 percent)

Adam Gotsis, defensive end, 25 plays (36 percent)

Jihad Ward, outside linebacker/edge, 16 plays (23 percent)

Chris Claybrooks, cornerback, 12 plays (17 percent)

Lerentee McCray, defensive end/outside linebacker, 11 plays (16 percent)

Andre Cisco (rookie), strong safety, 11 plays (16 percent)

Shaquille Quarterman, linebacker, eight plays (12 percent)

Chapelle Russell, linebacker, five plays (seven percent)

Due to injuries, and an ejection for safety Rayshawn Jenkins, 23 different players saw defensive snaps for the Jaguars. Jenkins was disqualified in the second quarter after throwing a punch at 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. At different points in the game, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell and rookie safety Andre Cisco all left the game due to injuries, so the Jaguars were extremely thin in the secondary throughout the contest. Safety Andrew Wingard was the lone defender for Jacksonville to play 100 percent of the snaps. Of note, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton saw his snaps double from 20 last week to 40 this week. Overall, it was a rough outing for the defense, as San Francisco held the ball for 38:22 of gameplay.

Special Teams