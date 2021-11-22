Jaguars place WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve

The Jaguars have placed wide receiver Jamal Agnew on injured reserve after he sustained a hip injury at the start of the fourth quarter of the team’s 30-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

He is done for the year, and will not be returning from the team’s reserve/injured list this season. He originally signed with the Jaguars this offseason on a three-year deal worth $14,250,000. The deal included $4M guaranteed.

Agnew became one of the team’s starting receivers after DJ Chark Jr. was lost for the season due to an ankle fracture. On the year, Agnew accounted for 24 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball seven times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

As a return specialist, Agnew accounted for 22 kick returns for an average of 23.9 yards per return. He also has a 102-yard touchdown. While it’s not listed on the official stat sheet, Agnew also returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown during the team’s Week 3 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Devastating,” Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said when asked about Agnew’s injury following the game on Sunday. “He’s our — we all know what kind of person he is, talented guy, fast guy. So we'll know more tomorrow, but that’s a hit square in the jaw. That’s a problem.”

Agnew’s injury looked bad on the field as he was tackled in an awkward manner, twisting his body on the way to the ground. He would be helped off the field by a trainer and running back James Robinson.

The Jaguars have been lacking in the play-making department throughout the season, and Agnew had been one of the few bright spots in that respect. While he’s been utilized more frequently as a WR as of late, his productivity as a return specialist has been one of the more exciting parts of Jaguars football this year.