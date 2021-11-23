Jaguars rookie DT Jay Tufele placed on designated for return list

The Jaguars could be getting even better along its defensive line as rookie fourth-round selection Jay Tufele is set to make his return from the team’s injured reserve in short time.

Today, the team announced that Tufele would be placed on IR/designated for return, meaning he is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Tufele was originally placed on the team’s reserve/injured list after he broke his hand in pre-game warmups against the Miami Dolphins in London on Oct. 17. He quickly had surgery on his hand shortly following that and has been out for several weeks. Over the past week, Tufele has been seen at practice sporting a cast, but only conditioning off to the side.

The Jaguars will have 21 days to activate Tufele, ready to resume the remainder of his rookie season.

Tufele has played in just one game this season, not active for the rest of his short NFL career in favor of veteran defensive tackle Taven Bryan. Tufele was set to take on a bigger role than Bryan when he broke his hand. Now, with Bryan playing better, it remains to be seen how much he will end up playing if and when he is activated.

Tufele was selected by Jacksonville with the 106th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He wouldn’t suit up in 2020, opting out of the season due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018 and 19, Tufele accounted for 35 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception.