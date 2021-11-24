Jaguars sign WR Jaydon Mickens off Buccaneers practice squad

The Jaguars are bringing back a familiar face, signing wide receiver Jaydon Mickens off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. This was reported yesterday, but made official today by the Jaguars.

Jaguars have signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the club announced today. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 24, 2021

Mickens played for Jacksonville from 2017-18 but has spent the past three seasons with the Buccaneers, including winning a Super Bowl with the organization last season. Now, Mickens gets to return to where he got his first real opportunity in Jacksonville.

During his time with the Jaguars, Mickens was used primarily as the team’s punt returner, returning 39 punts for 346 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown would come against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, during the team’s playoff run.





Jaydon Mickens takes it back... with a flip to top it off!#CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/tj2p3PwGZD — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 5, 2017

Since then, Mickens has returned 24 punts for 133 yards for the Buccaneers. Not often used as a receiver on offense, Mickens has just 13 career catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came in 2017 as a member of the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is reeling after the loss of receiver Jamal Agnew due to a hip injury. Agnew is out for the remainder of the season, but according to head coach Urban Meyer, is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Meyer was asked about replacing Agnew, and how it will affect the team moving forward.

“We’re working on that now,” said Meyer when asked about how they will compensate for Agnew’s loss on offense. “We’ve still got playmakers. We just have to really utilize everyone’s skill set and do a really good job with that.”

When he was asked about who would return kicks, Meyer simply said the team didn’t know yet. Well, now they know and Mickens will be a major part of at least one aspect of it.