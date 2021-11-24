Former Jaguars’ Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor named semifinalists for Pro Football HOF

Former Jaguars, offensive tackle Tony Boselli and running back Fredy Taylor have officially been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Seven first-year eligible players were also named among the 26 modern-era semifinalists.

A tie in voting allowed there to be 26, whereas it typically would have been 25. The list will be trimmed down to 15 next month, and the class of 2022 will include up to five modern-era players, formally announced on Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.

Boselli, who played for Jacksonville from 1995-2001, was the franchise's first-ever draft pick in the history of the Jaguars for the 1995 NFL Draft, selected No. 2 overall out of USC.

During his career, Boselli was named to the Pro Bowl five times from 1996-00 and was a First-Team All-Pro from 1997-99. He was also part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and was named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998.

Boselli has been listed as a preliminary nominee for the Pro Football HOF every season since 2009 but has been named a semifinalist seven times from 2016-22. He has been named a finalist five times, including last year. His career with the Jaguars would be cut short by shoulder injuries.

One of the greatest left tackles in NFL history, Boselli has been talked about for quite some time with the Pro Football HOF, earning recognition from who some would call the best left tackle in NFL history, Anthony Munoz.

Taylor, who played for Jacksonville from 1998-08, and was named to the Pro Bowl once in 2007, and was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2007.

He’s currently in the Pride of the Jaguars, and has 11,695 career rushing yards, along with 66 rushing touchdowns. He also accounted for 290 receptions for 2,384 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. During his time with the Jaguars, Taylor ran for 11,271 yards and 66 touchdowns.

Taylor is currently 17th all-time in career rushing yards behind Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Edgerrin James, among others. All players listed ahead of Boselli aside from Frank Gore (not eligible yet) and Adrian Peterson (still active), are in the HOF.