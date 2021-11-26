Jaguars’ Griffin ruled out for Sunday vs. Falcons, Linder and O'Shaughnessy to return

For the first time this season, and his first time since signing with the Jaguars, cornerback Shaquill Griffin will not be suiting up to play this weekend as the team gets set to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

After suffering a concussion during the team’s 30-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, Griffin was unable to practice this week and was officially ruled out by Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on Friday when he met with the media.

This means the Jaguars will turn to rookie CB Tyson Campbell as the team’s top cornerback with both Nevin Lawson and Tre Herndon as the players to officially take Griffin’s place in the starting lineup. It should be expected that Rudy Ford continues to start in the slot.

Meyer was asked about all Jaguars hurts earlier today, indicating that several other players should be good to go on Sunday.

“James Robinson should be good to go, Shaq[uill] Griffin will not play, [Tyson Campbell] good to go, [Brandon Linder and James O’Shaughnessy], both of those players are ready to go,” indicated Meyer. “[They will be up], That is the plan.”

Getting both starting center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy back in the lineup this week should help the team immensely as it looks to get back on track after a month of poor play. Both players were placed on the team’s reserve/injured list earlier this season, only just now becoming healthy enough to return.

With that, it should be expected that Tyler Shatley takes a backseat, returning to his primary backup role, but it will be interesting to see how Jacksonville uses both Dan Arnold and O’Shaughnessy this weekend, both receiving tight ends.