According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, just 26 percent of Jaguars fans are feeling confident in the team and believe it’s headed in the right direction. In the graph, you’ll see an M. That stands for Murder.

This wasn’t always the case. This team had real promise as far into their schedule as...

*checks notes*

...Week 2?

And a pair of wins helped us from driving head first into the San Marco Train. But it is what it is at this point — this team is being led by a rookie head coach whose entire game plan is to put the entire franchise on a rookie quarterback’s shoulders and expect decent results.

Now, onto your post-Thanksgiving opinions!

