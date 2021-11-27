Week 12 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Falcons?

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a no good, very bad, horrible loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but that shouldn’t damper our hopes for a win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons... right?

Wrong!

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 12 picks

New England Patriots (-7) vs. Tennessee Titans

Point spread: Patriots -7, Titans +7

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Patriots -300, Titans +235

My pick: Patriots -7

Quick question: Who leads the NFL in interceptions? It’s Ryan Tannehill! Thanks to CBS Sports for that interesting tidbit, which has me leaning (sigh) Mac Jones in Week 12.

And do you know who may have the best ballhawking secondary in football right now? Yeah, JC Jackson and the Patriots. The Titans run game has evaporated without Derrick Henry, which was inevitable. Play action is drying up. Tannehill is reverting to his early years and forcing things and trying to do too much, and it’s snowballing in a bad way.

Bet on the Patriots to win by more than a touchdown.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (O/U -45)

Point spread: Giants +4, Eagles -4

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Giants +160, Eagles -190

My pick: Under 45

If the Giants do one thing well, it’s stop the run. If the Eagles do one thing well (recently) it’s run the ball. I don’t see both teams getting more than 20 points in this game.

Bet on (and pray for) a boring game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5, Colts +3.5

Over/Under: 53

Moneyline: Packers -180, Packers +155

My pick: Buccaneers -3.5

The Jaguars almost beat the Colts. Tom Brady will run them over with a space shuttle.

Bet on Tom Brady (and the Buccaneers) to win by at least four points.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons (O/U -45.5)

Point spread: Jaguars +2, Falcons -2

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +110, 49ers -130

My pick: Under 45.5

I’m not going to even try to pretend that I know what the Jaguars are at this point. Over the last two games, both sides of the ball have looked awful — but at least the defense has shown up recently. That could all change any given week because, as I’ve long said, the Jaguars are AMERICA’S CHAOS TEAM.

Bet on two bad teams playing a bad game that leads to low point totals.