Week 12 NFL odds: Jaguars are (deservedly) underdogs vs. Falcons

I am once again here to let you know that the Jacksonville Jaguars enter another home game in TIAA Bank Field as the underdogs. Currently our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook show the Atlanta Falcons as 2-point favorites.

Hopefully, the defense doesn’t put the team in a 17-0 hole again this week so that it’s not a laughably bad line and more a “huh, they almost covered” line.

This line has moved a little bit this week. It started at Jacksonville being 1-point underdogs but betting has moved it so that putting money on the Falcons became a little more costly.

The real X-factor in the game is the Jaguars offense, which has struggled in the red zone and hasn’t found a rhythm to get in the end zone in the first three quarters... you know, when it actually matters and the final outcome can still be impacted.

