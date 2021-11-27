Can the Jaguars get a pity win against the Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons are traveling to TIAA Bank Field after averaging 1.5 points per game over the last two weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars allowed the San Francisco 49ers to clinch a real, live NFL game in the first quarter last week.

If you root for chaos and absurdly bad football — this week is your week, baby!

In all honestly, it screams to be one of those weird NFL weeks where the Jaguars can catch a team like the Falcons in a huge slump, despite the fact that the DraftKings Sportsbook shows Atlanta as a 2-point favorite.

The Falcons have not been good this year. Neither have the Jaguars, mind you, but that’s not the point. These are two bad football teams and that means the home field advantage becomes an actual advantage. Granted, the Falcons have a lot of experience beating bad teams this year — both teams from New York and Miami, that’s your cue — but I just have to wonder if Atlanta provides the necessary subpar-ness to give the Jaguars a chance to get right on both sides of the ball.

The real key to the game on Sunday will be if the Jaguars offense can get out of the mud. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had his struggles, while also showcasing the ability that got him drafted first overall, but the rest of the team needs to give him something... anything... to work with on the field.

