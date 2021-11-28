The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00pm. They’re at home at TIAA Bank Field and will be shown on FOX locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 43 degrees.

Okay, now that we got all the SEO crap out of the way, it should be a fun game. Two bad teams, maybe a sympathy win before going on a run of six games that they have no better chance of winning than today.

Should be a fun afternoon!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here

Everything you need to know

Week 12 staff picks

Alfie Crow : Jaguars win 20-16

: Jaguars win 20-16 Ryan Day: Falcons win 23-10

Falcons win 23-10 Demetrius Harvey: Falcons win 14-10

Falcons win 14-10 JP Acosta: Jaguars win 17-13

Jaguars win 17-13 Ryan O’Bleness: Jaguars win 24-21

This week’s guest picker

John Shipley : Jaguars win 20-13

Jaguars win 20-13 Fan confidence: 26% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.