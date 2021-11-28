NFL Week 12: Jaguars vs. Falcons live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in a game that would be better not played but rather simulated via Tecmo Bowl and broadcast on the TIAA Bank Field video boards.

But hey... maybe the defense doesn’t give up a 17-0 lead before the offense runs its fifth play this week. Anything can happen. Anything.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

11:57 AM: Yup. We’ll see if Tre Herndon deserves a spot on the 2022 roster with this game. Probably his easiest test in the remaining slate of games for the Jaguars, so if he can’t succeed today then yikes.

#Jaguars CB Tre Herndon is active for the first time in a couple weeks. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 28, 2021

11:30 AM: The inactives are... well... not good. Shaq Griffin is officially out for today’s game. James O’Shaughnessy replaces Luke Farrell who is inactive this week. Hope you bet the under, ladies and gentlemen!

The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:

26 CB Shaquill Griffin

53 LB Dakota Allen

62 OL KC McDermott

86 TE Jacob Hollister

89 TE Luke Farrell

92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 28, 2021

11:18 AM: The hardest working man in football. Follow @Demetrius82.

Back for another one today as the #Jaguars get set to take on the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/LMI0SHAVKr — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 28, 2021

10:00 AM: Start your morning with a nice little roundtable discussion on if the Falcons can help the Jaguars break their losing streak.