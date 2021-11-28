 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 12: Jaguars vs. Falcons live blog

Jacksonville is hosting Atlanta. Let the SADNESS BOWL commence!

By Ryan Day
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in a game that would be better not played but rather simulated via Tecmo Bowl and broadcast on the TIAA Bank Field video boards.

But hey... maybe the defense doesn’t give up a 17-0 lead before the offense runs its fifth play this week. Anything can happen. Anything.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

It’s live blog time...

11:57 AM: Yup. We’ll see if Tre Herndon deserves a spot on the 2022 roster with this game. Probably his easiest test in the remaining slate of games for the Jaguars, so if he can’t succeed today then yikes.

11:30 AM: The inactives are... well... not good. Shaq Griffin is officially out for today’s game. James O’Shaughnessy replaces Luke Farrell who is inactive this week. Hope you bet the under, ladies and gentlemen!

11:18 AM: The hardest working man in football. Follow @Demetrius82.

10:00 AM: Start your morning with a nice little roundtable discussion on if the Falcons can help the Jaguars break their losing streak.

