Jaguars vs. Falcons final recap: Jacksonville loses to team averaging 1.5 points per game last two weeks

By Ryan Day
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their proud tradition of consistently not playing good football, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in embarrassing fashion. But hey — at least we got to see Jaxson DeVille get stuck during his pregame routine and appear to die horrifically in front of thousands of children.

Just a garbage performance in the middle of the season.

Go Jaguars.

