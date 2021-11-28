The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their proud tradition of consistently not playing good football, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in embarrassing fashion. But hey — at least we got to see Jaxson DeVille get stuck during his pregame routine and appear to die horrifically in front of thousands of children.

.@JaxsonDeVille got stuck on the Bungie and they had to lower him into the 400s on the west side pic.twitter.com/3FX9tC6JPH — Casey Ayers (@caseyayers) November 28, 2021

Just a garbage performance in the middle of the season.

Go Jaguars.