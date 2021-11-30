 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold expected to miss four-to-six weeks with knee injury, headed to injured reserve

By Ryan O'Bleness
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The injury woes for the Jacksonville Jaguars continue, as tight end Dan Arnold is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On Monday, head coach Urban Meyer said the team plans to place Arnold on the injured reserve list, although, as of press time, Arnold remains on the active roster, but that will likely change very soon.

Update: The Jaguars officially placed Arnold on IR on Tuesday afternoon.

With Arnold now on IR, he has to miss, at the very least, each of Jacksonville’s next three games. However, with only six games remaining, and a timeline of four-to-six weeks for the tight end, it is possible that Arnold does not return before the 2021 season ends.

The Jaguars acquired Arnold via trade with the Carolina Panthers in late September. Since his arrival, Arnold has been one of the more consistent pass catchers for Jacksonville, recording 28 receptions for 324 yards (11.6 yards per catch) in eight games.

With Arnold out of the lineup, the Jaguars will rely on a group of James O’Shaughnessy, who recently returned from injured reserve himself, Chris Manhertz, Jacob Hollister and rookie Luke Farrell at the tight end position.

In other roster news, the Jaguars released veteran wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad. Brown signed with Jacksonville just three weeks ago, and he played just seven total snaps through two games.

