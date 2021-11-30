Report: Urban Meyer won’t be leaving Jaguars to join collegiate ranks

Urban Meyer is dedicated to the Jaguars, according to reports from ESPN’s Mike DiRocco and the Associated Press’ Mark Long, both releasing reports via sources that indicated the Jaguars’ head coach will not be leaving the Jaguars to re-join the collegiate ranks.

Speculation revolving around Meyer’s potential move heat up Monday night and into Tuesday following the departure of Brian Kelly from Notre Dame, who became the LSU head coach seemingly overnight.

Meyer, of course, coached at Notre Dame during the early part of his coaching career (1996-00, wide receivers coach) and it has long been speculated that it would be one of the dream jobs for Meyer if it were to open up.

According to the reports, Meyer has no interest in reentering the college ranks at this point in his life.

Thus far this season, the Jaguars have earned a record of 2-9 during Meyer’s first year as a head coach in the NFL. The team has gone through plenty of adversity, both on and off the field.

This isn’t the first time Meyer has been speculated about as far as coaching at the collegiate ranks again, either. He was linked to the USC job early in the year before the program made a huge swing, bringing in now-former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley into the fold.

Meyer shut down those rumors on Sept. 15, stating that he was committed to build the Jaguars organization.

“No chance,” Meyer said at the time. “I’m here, I’m committed to try and build an organization.”

Now, it appears that will be the case once again where Meyer has opted to brush away any rumors, remaining committed to coaching the Jaguars, for the remainder of the season, and seemingly beyond.