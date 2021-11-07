Do the Jaguars have a prayer against the Bills?

It’s a cold, wet and windy Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Buffalo Bills to northeast Florida, where they seem to have brought the weather with them. The Jaguars are currently a 14.50-point underdog to the visiting Bills according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and to be perfectly honest with you... I’d be surprised if they won by less than 20.

The Jaguars are coming off dropping a total egg against the Seattle Seahawks last week, where they just looked completely unprepared to play an NFL game and struggled to do anything offensively once James Robinson got hurt and left the game. As it stands, Robinson is currently questionable but all signs point to him being out, so the Jaguars offense will need to deal with that again.

To put it simply, the Jaguars struggled to slow down Geno Smith throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett so one would presume they’ll just get their faces pushed in by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The Bills are arguably the most complete team in the NFL, ranking in the top of the league in offense, points score, defense and points allowed.

To put it simply, the only way the Jaguars are winning is with a hope and a prayer.