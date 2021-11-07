The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to play a game against a Buffalo Bills team that is scoring more points than anyone else in the NFL and (funny enough!) allowing fewer points than anyone in the NFL.
Should be fun to watch!
Everything you need to know
- Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- Playing surface: Grass
- Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 62, winds 12-13mph
- Matchup history: Bills lead 9-8
- Television broadcast: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on CBS — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Enemy SB Nation site: Buffalo Rumblings
Week 9 staff picks
- Alfie Crow: Pain
- Ryan Day: Bills win 35-10
- Demetrius Harvey: Bills win 38-7
- JP Acosta: Bills win 38-10
- Ryan O’Bleness: Bills win 34-17
This week’s guest picker
- John Shipley: Bills win 38-16 — Let’s simulate to Week 10.
