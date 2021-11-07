 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: Game time, TV schedule, odds, notes, staff picks, and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Jaguars take on the Bills in Week 9.

By Ryan Day
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to play a game against a Buffalo Bills team that is scoring more points than anyone else in the NFL and (funny enough!) allowing fewer points than anyone in the NFL.

Should be fun to watch!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here

Everything you need to know

Week 9 staff picks

  • Alfie Crow: Pain
  • Ryan Day: Bills win 35-10
  • Demetrius Harvey: Bills win 38-7
  • JP Acosta: Bills win 38-10
  • Ryan O’Bleness: Bills win 34-17

This week’s guest picker

  • John Shipley: Bills win 38-16 — Let’s simulate to Week 10.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...