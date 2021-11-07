 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 9: Jaguars vs. Bills live blog

Jacksonville is about to play the team who has scored the most points and given up the fewest. Laugh out loud.

By Ryan Day Updated
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (5-2) today at TIAA Bank Field — a team scoring more points than anyone else in the NFL, and also allowing the fewest points to opponents on defense.

Should be a lot of fun!

(Not really.)

Let’s just start the game, y’all.

It’s live blog time...

4:13 PM: THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS BEAT THE BUFFALO BILLS!

3:39 PM: Oh man, this one is gonna be wild.

3:21 PM: JOSH ALLEN TACKLES JOSH ALLEN. JOSH ALLEN SACKS JOSH ALLEN. JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN.

2:33 PM: JOSH ALLEN JUST SACKED JOSH ALLEN!

2:29 PM: C.J. Beathard just threw a dime. Jamal Agnew dropped it. Trevor Lawrence back in. Carlos Hyde loses fumble. JAGUARS FOOTBALL, BABY!

2:28 PM: YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

2:24 PM: NOOOOOOOOOOOO!

1:37 PM: At the end of the first quarter the game is... tied?!?!

1:09 PM: This game is very, very drunk.

1:00 PM: Jaguars start on offense. Let’s do this thing.

12:06 PM: The staff picks are in and they are SAD!

12:00 PM: Well, that’s a bright spot. Laviska Shenault has regressed, sure, but the coaching staff hasn’t done him any favors this year. Scheme, play calling, game plans, route trees... it’s as though they don’t know what his skill set is.

11:33 AM: Here are your inactives for the Jaguars. James Robinson is the only one out because he’s injured.

10:23 AM: Everything you need to know to watch, listen to, bet on, and follow today’s game. If you’re into that sort of thing. Go Jaguars.

7:35 AM: It is game day.

