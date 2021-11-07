NFL Week 9: Jaguars vs. Bills live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (5-2) today at TIAA Bank Field — a team scoring more points than anyone else in the NFL, and also allowing the fewest points to opponents on defense.

Should be a lot of fun!

(Not really.)

Let’s just start the game, y’all.

It’s live blog time...

4:13 PM: THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS BEAT THE BUFFALO BILLS!

3:39 PM: Oh man, this one is gonna be wild.

HERES THE ONE YOU'RE WAITING FOR

BILLS @ JAGUARS

If the Jags win, I will draw Urban Meyer and Shad Khan grinding on each other wearing buffalo skulls — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) November 7, 2021

3:21 PM: JOSH ALLEN TACKLES JOSH ALLEN. JOSH ALLEN SACKS JOSH ALLEN. JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN.

2:33 PM: JOSH ALLEN JUST SACKED JOSH ALLEN!

JOSH ALLEN JUST SACKED JOSH ALLEN.



WE ARE THE NEXUS OF THE UNIVERSE, FOLKS. pic.twitter.com/FmqZajdrTB — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 7, 2021

2:29 PM: C.J. Beathard just threw a dime. Jamal Agnew dropped it. Trevor Lawrence back in. Carlos Hyde loses fumble. JAGUARS FOOTBALL, BABY!

2:28 PM: YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

Lawrence has returned to the contest. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 7, 2021

2:24 PM: NOOOOOOOOOOOO!

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence leaves game with ankle injury



Lawrence is currently questionable to return https://t.co/wbcrXMX0bo — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 7, 2021

1:37 PM: At the end of the first quarter the game is... tied?!?!

1:09 PM: This game is very, very drunk.

I've never seen that before. So the refs in the Jaguars game initially called unnecessary roughness on Tavon Austin, then after a couple of minutes finally called it on the Bulls No. 27.



Jags get a first down. Insane because punt units were on the field. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 7, 2021

1:00 PM: Jaguars start on offense. Let’s do this thing.

12:06 PM: The staff picks are in and they are SAD!

12:00 PM: Well, that’s a bright spot. Laviska Shenault has regressed, sure, but the coaching staff hasn’t done him any favors this year. Scheme, play calling, game plans, route trees... it’s as though they don’t know what his skill set is.

WR @Viska2live is 81 yards away from reaching 1,000 career receiving yards. If he surpasses 81 receiving yards today, he would join WR Mike Thomas as the only players in franchise history to record 1,000 receiving yards and 100-plus rushing yards through their first two seasons. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 7, 2021

11:33 AM: Here are your inactives for the Jaguars. James Robinson is the only one out because he’s injured.

#Jaguars inactives vs. Bills:



12 WR Tyron Johnson

25 RB James Robinson

37 CB Tre Herndon

86 TE Jacob Hollister

92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 7, 2021

10:23 AM: Everything you need to know to watch, listen to, bet on, and follow today’s game. If you’re into that sort of thing. Go Jaguars.

7:35 AM: It is game day.